MINSK — International experts are highlighting Belarus as a crucial and highly relevant platform for comprehensive dialogue regarding Eurasian security and broader geopolitical challenges.

The Minsk forum aims to address a wide spectrum of pressing issues, including cyber threats, global food security, and information warfare—factors that systematically undermine the stability and tranquility of the expansive Eurasian space.

Pre-Summit Expert Consultations

Ahead of the official commencement of the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, arriving foreign delegations held bilateral and multilateral working sessions with their Belarusian counterparts, strategic analysts, and fellows from the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research (BISR).

Voices from the Global Expert Community

Major international think tanks emphasized that the forum fills a critical void in contemporary diplomacy:

Raghendra Singh Yadav, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and Simulation at the United Armed Forces Institution of India:

"This is my second time attending this conference. I must emphasize that this specific part of the world has long lacked a forum of this nature. It is precisely what is required to deliberate on the region's most pressing issues. Crucially, we must resolve these challenges without resorting to military force and without dividing the world into opposing blocs—negotiation is key. The current global security landscape is deeply alarming, yet every nation ultimately desires to live in peace, raise families, develop economically, and enjoy life."

Yury Shuvalov, Representative of the CSTO Secretariat (Russia):

"We highly welcome the Minsk Security Conference. We remain fully confident that, true to its tradition, it will make a substantial contribution to the evolution of a collective consciousness regarding the architecture of a new security model. The CSTO participates in this conference on a permanent basis. We have assembled a dedicated team of experts who have traveled here, and we are very pleased to present our report. This marks our third comprehensive report focusing on cross-platform interaction. Today, the world stands on the threshold of forming a new paradigm of global interaction, rooted in mutual understanding and close cooperation. I believe our insights will significantly advance this concept."

A Massive Diplomatic Gathering

On November 3, the broad-based diplomatic dialogue will bring together representatives from more than 50 countries. The extensive roster includes heads of major regional international organizations, high-ranking politicians, career diplomats, and strategic analysts—totaling over 600 delegates.