True sovereignty means more than inviolable borders. It means having a voice that carries weight in the world arena and the capacity to protect national interests far beyond one’s own territory. Today, Belarus is not merely a sovereign state — it is a recognised architect of the global agenda.

From the United Nations to new economic corridors within the SCO and BRICS, Belarus brings a consistent, considered position to dozens of international platforms.

A Founding Voice in the United Nations

Belarus has been a full member of the UN for over eight decades and remains one of its founding nations. Its diplomatic record includes landmark initiatives: resolutions on the non-applicability of statutory limitations to war crimes, proposals for a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Central and Eastern Europe, and an annual resolution — introduced since 2002 — calling for a ban on the development of new types of weapons of mass destruction.

In 2005, Belarus launched a global call from the UN rostrum to combat human trafficking, an initiative that later evolved into a major international partnership programme.

The numbers reflect tangible progress: Belarus ranks 30th worldwide in implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an achievement rate exceeding 82%. In late 2025, the country signed a new five-year Framework Programme with the UN aligned with its national strategies.

Strategic Integration in the East

On 4 July 2024, Belarus became the tenth full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a bloc uniting 3.5 billion people and roughly a quarter of global GDP. Within the organisation, Belarus has advanced concrete proposals — from mechanisms for indivisible security in Eurasia to the creation of an independent financial system, including a SCO Development Bank.

Another strategic platform is BRICS, where Belarus holds partner-state status. The country has identified four priority areas for contribution: sustainable development, the fight against hunger and poverty, and humanitarian cooperation. A flagship Belarusian initiative is the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity, aimed at building an architecture of equal and indivisible security.

Belarus also offers practical solutions in agriculture — supporting small farmers, sharing best practices, and ensuring fair market access for producers.

From New York to Beijing and beyond, Belarus’ diplomatic voice is confident, stable, and increasingly influential on the world stage.