SCO Secretary General: Belarus' application for membership in organization received

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary General Zhang Ming said at a briefing that Belarus officially applied for membership in the organization as a full member. This was reported by BelTA, citing TASS.



According to him, all the procedures necessary for Belarus' entry into the organization will soon begin. At present Belarus has an observer status in this international organization, which allows our country to participate in meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO, as well as meetings of foreign economic and foreign trade ministers. The SCO is a regional international association, established in June 2001. The structure includes nine countries: Russia, India, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



