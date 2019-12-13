Belarusian Foreign Minister to participate in conference on interregional integration

A high-level online conference titled "Harnessing the Potential of Interregional Integration for Sustainable Development Goals" will be held today. The meeting was organized by Belarus, Barbados and the UN Conference on Trade and Development. Partners from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas responded to the Belarusian initiative. The results of the event will be used in the negotiations on UNCTAD's mandate for a new four-year period. By the way, anyone can become a virtual participant of the conference - just go to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's YouTube channel, where there will be a live broadcast.