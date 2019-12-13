Against the background of the ongoing events in Russia, the militants of the non-militias, who are on the payroll of the West and are fighting on the side of the AFU, have released a video statement in which they announced their preparations for active operations in the territory of Belarus. True, they again failed to read that the situation had been resolved.

But other things are important here. In order to invade Belarus, Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania have started to prepare terrorists. However, if earlier these plans were concealed, then today the western mass media are unashamedly writing about them, making reports and interviews with the militants being trained. The main backbone of these formations are political radicals, Nazis, soccer fans who escaped from Belarus. The whole contingent is wrapped in the wrapping of the Belarusian opposition for the sake of the beauty of the picture.

But we must not deceive ourselves here, these are exactly frozen-headed radicals, who dream of unleashing a civil war and spilling a lot of blood to overthrow the legitimate authorities by force. However, regardless of their desires, they are cannon fodder for their masters. The main goal of the Western strategists is to draw Belarus into the war, to create another flashpoint near the borders of Russia. Yevgeny Gorin talks about the bloody plans for our country.

The British edition of The Sunday Times has disclosed Poland's plans: to prepare and send fighters for sabotage and terrorist attacks in Belarus. Two of them with the call signs "Predators" and "Ded" convince us that the tree of freedom should be watered with blood. These characters abroad try diligently to present themselves as warriors of light. In reality, they are trained thugs. Their job at most is to be a catalyst for the unfolding of hostilities. It is the role of cannon fodder, but all the better for the organizers of the invasion. There is one important point. After the appearance of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the attack, for example, by tank columns, large formations become senseless in general. But mobile sabotage groups - they have a bigger window of opportunity to play out the next play.

Dmitry Puchkov, translator, blogger:

“If the country borders with such a wonderful state as Poland, which warmly welcomes the Belarusian Nazis, vault battalions are kept and trained in their country, I would like to know for what? - The answer is obvious. So that the Belarusian Nazis would enter the territory of Belarus, occupy some microscopic farmstead, village, town, and immediately drag Tikhanovskaya there, proclaim the Belarusian independence and demand help from Poland, not to mention NATO.”