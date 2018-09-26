Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State to become main political event of this week

Official events in Tajikistan will start on Friday. The President of Belarus will take part in the forum. The leaders of the Commonwealth countries will discuss the current issues in detail and identify key points for further interaction. The negotiating part of the summit includes meetings of the heads of state in a narrow and extended composition. Alexander Lukashenko will also hold a number of bilateral meetings and negotiations. The events of the Belarus-Tajikistan format are also planned. Experts predict an emphasis on implementation of previous agreements.

Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova have already confirmed their participation in the summit.

The agenda of the forthcoming summit includes issues of political interaction, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, and topics of general security. Among the most important documents to be considered by the heads of state is the draft decision on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the universal declaration of human rights and a plan of events for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. However, it is possible that common problems will also be raised at the general table.

Alexander Lukashenko will participate in the summit as well. The Belarusian leader is one of the few who openly and frankly speaks at the round table about the problems of the commonwealth. At the last year's meeting in Sochi, the President of Belarus emphasized: the organization lacks concrete actions, deputies should be more active in their work.