3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Foreign Minister of Belarus received by Prime Minister of DPRK
The parties summarized the results of the talks of the Belarusian delegation in Pyongyang and expressed the need to intensify bilateral cooperation in education, healthcare and agriculture. They reviewed the interaction in the international arena and noted a high level of understanding between the countries on the main issues of the global agenda. Kim Dok Hun conveyed his warmest wishes to Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.
During their work in Pyongyang, the Belarusian delegation laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument, held talks at the Kim Il Sung University and Pyongyang Pedagogical Institute. With the participation of First Deputy Minister of Education Alexander Bakhanovich, agreements were reached on the development of inter-university cooperation.
Maxim Ryzhenkov also visited a number of social facilities and familiarized himself with the functioning of Pyongyang's social infrastructure.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All