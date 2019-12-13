PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Foreign Minister of Belarus received by Prime Minister of DPRK

The parties summarized the results of the talks of the Belarusian delegation in Pyongyang and expressed the need to intensify bilateral cooperation in education, healthcare and agriculture. They reviewed the interaction in the international arena and noted a high level of understanding between the countries on the main issues of the global agenda. Kim Dok Hun conveyed his warmest wishes to Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

During their work in Pyongyang, the Belarusian delegation laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument, held talks at the Kim Il Sung University and Pyongyang Pedagogical Institute. With the participation of First Deputy Minister of Education Alexander Bakhanovich, agreements were reached on the development of inter-university cooperation.

Maxim Ryzhenkov also visited a number of social facilities and familiarized himself with the functioning of Pyongyang's social infrastructure.

