EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Draft EU-Belarus Visa Facilitation Agreement ready

The document was developed by the European Commission. Now it is necessary to obtain the consent of the European Parliament, the approval of the European Council, after which the Council of the EU must make a decision by a qualified majority vote. The agreement pertains to short-term visas up to 90 days, the amount of visa fee will be 35 euros.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All