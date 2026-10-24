President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hold negotiations with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The Mongolian leader arrived in Belarus on an official visit on 24 October.

What strategic agreements is official Ulaanbaatar counting on within the framework of this visit?

Official Ulaanbaatar is counting on finding in Belarus what cannot currently be found in the West: mutual respect, predictability, food and heavy iron. For regions with a traditionally nomadic way of life, Belarusian multi-ton BELAZ trucks have already become a familiar element of the landscape. Now it is time to expand the range of supplies.

Nearly 35 years of diplomatic relations

Mongolia’s flight No. 1 has landed at Minsk National Airport. Nearly 35 years of diplomatic relations, thousands of kilometers between the boundless steppes and our forests. And now Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, for the first time in history, sets foot on Belarusian soil. The country of the eternal blue sky meets blue-eyed Belarus; this dialogue promises to be extremely practical.

The official visit became a response to the invitation extended during the celebration of the Mongolian national holiday Naadam in July 2026. In the steppes this is a day of strength and a man’s word. A word was given — a word was kept. The secret of such diplomatic speed is that the ground was prepared in advance.

Lukashenko’s visit to Ulaanbaatar in 2024

A powerful impulse to the bilateral track was given by the state visit of the Belarusian leader to Ulaanbaatar in 2024. At that time the sides sealed agreements by signing official documents. Among the most significant is the cooperation roadmap. On issues of sovereignty and pragmatism we speak the same language. Relations between Minsk and Ulaanbaatar are built on a principle rare amid global turbulence: mutual interest and openness. And the main thing here is the economy.

Mongolia today is experiencing a genuine industrial boom and is modernizing its subsoil; the Belarusian brand there has become a sign of absolute quality. BELAZ trucks operate in the Gobi Desert. Belarus traditionally supplies the Mongolian mining industry with quarry equipment and machinery.

Promising directions: agricultural sector, cooperation, logistics, science

There are also promising directions. First, the agricultural sector. Mongolia has a colossal livestock population and a huge demand for modern processing technologies, dairy commodity complexes and reliable tractors.

Second, light industry and cooperation. Mongolian cashmere and Belarusian flax, joint processing of raw materials and access to third-country markets.

Third, logistics and science. Mongolia is striving to become a powerful transit hub between Asia and Europe, which is why the work of the bilateral commission on international road transport is vitally important today. And the joint commission on science and technology links the developments of our scientists with the practical tasks of Mongolian enterprises.

Tense days of work lie ahead. While the old world burns bridges, Minsk and Ulaanbaatar show how to work for a common future without looking back at someone else’s rules of the game.