Belarus is a country of heroes, not traitors, said Chairman of the Standing Committee on Education, Culture and Science of the House of Representatives Igor Marzalyuk, speaking at the open lesson "Historical memory - the Road to the Future!"



"The gene of betrayal on the part of our people was minimal, said the parliamentarian. - "We have always remained human in the most difficult, savage situations. The Belarusians should be proud that our history has never known the Night of Bartholomew. We have not allowed any initiative to destroy Jews or any other ethnic minority in our territory during the occupation. There were scoundrels among us, there were policemen, but their number was always minimal.



Unlike their closest neighbors, the Belarusians never allowed Jews to be robbed, exterminated, or burned in synagogues, as they did during the first phase of the occupation in the neighboring republics.



"So we should be proud that we are a country of heroes, not traitors," said Igor Marzalyuk. - We should be proud of the fact that the number of traitors and collaborators who served the absolute evil, Nazism (this is recognized by Western historians), among us was minimal."



And another telling example: the Germans considered Belarusian policemen to be the most unreliable, they were paid the lowest wages, in contrast to, say, the Baltic States.



