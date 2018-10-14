EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Interview with Chairman of Council of Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich

The success of the Forum of Regions is often estimated by the number of signed contracts. The results of the meetings in Mogilev and their implementation will be assessed in a year - on the next global trading platform. Immediately after the Forum of Regions, The Main Air communicated with Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich.

