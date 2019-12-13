3.43 RUB
Results and strategic decisions of CSTO and SCO summits
Collective security, the situation on the Afghan border, increasing NATO activity, migration issues and interaction of states in the military sphere. These are just a number of issues raised at the two CSTO and SCO summits that took place in the capital of Tajikistan. The Belarusian state presented its vision of the global security issues and the situation in the world.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the situation on the planet is deteriorating at a high pace. We will not be able to wait until it becomes calmer. We should act together. The migration crisis has already resulted in the creation of new dividing lines in Europe.
As to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, it was decided to de-dollarize the SCO space, organize a hub for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in Kazakhstan, hold anti-terrorist exercises under the SCO flag in October and develop a Free Trade Zone.
Belarus voiced its position on stepping up cooperation within Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Belarus supports Tajikistan's initiative to set up an anti-drug center. We should be more active in counteracting such global challenges as terrorism and extremism. It is high time to create an international legal system to combat cyber-attacks. The President called the further development of a common transportation space promising. He also suggested that the SCO countries should create an alliance in the field of healthcare, including for combating the pandemic.
Expert opinion on the results of the Dushanbe summits
Andrey Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus:
Petr Petrovsky, political analyst:
The summits became a good platform for bilateral meetings as well. Thus, the Belarusian leader held talks with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the President of Iran. The common theme was cooperation, the futility of sanctions pressure and the actualization of roadmaps. The international agenda was also reinforced at the level of the Foreign Ministries with India and China.
