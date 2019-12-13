Results and strategic decisions of CSTO and SCO summits

Collective security, the situation on the Afghan border, increasing NATO activity, migration issues and interaction of states in the military sphere. These are just a number of issues raised at the two CSTO and SCO summits that took place in the capital of Tajikistan. The Belarusian state presented its vision of the global security issues and the situation in the world.



According to Alexander Lukashenko, the situation on the planet is deteriorating at a high pace. We will not be able to wait until it becomes calmer. We should act together. The migration crisis has already resulted in the creation of new dividing lines in Europe.



As to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, it was decided to de-dollarize the SCO space, organize a hub for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in Kazakhstan, hold anti-terrorist exercises under the SCO flag in October and develop a Free Trade Zone.

