Experts discuss results of talks between Lukashenko and Putin

They only pursue their own interests to dismember our states, to turn us into resource-raw appendages of the West and to deprive us of our subjectivity. And now we need to move to a new level, we need a breakthrough. Realizing that this is for a long time, or maybe forever, we must really engage in import substitution. The old way will not do. What is the problem with making our own furniture, equipment, creating products, Belarusian ones in particular. We can do it. So, we must be doing import substitution in the other areas as well, pushing out Western products, creating tens or hundreds of thousands of jobs in our country, investing in ourselves. This, it seems to me, is now the deepest, most serious challenge that we face.

Alexander Malkevich, General Director of TV channel "St. Petersburg", first deputy chairman of the Media Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation (Russia)