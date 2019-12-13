3.42 RUB
Experts discuss results of talks between Lukashenko and Putin
On 23 May, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia had a big negotiation day. The range of urgent topics required serious work at the top level. First and foremost, we're talking about opposing the sanctions pressure. We haveto quickly readjust some industries.
Union economy under sanctions
The global restructuring of the world has a major impact on our region. Nevertheless, the Union State looks decent in the current economic storm. The sanctions pressure has pushed Belarus and Russia towards maximum rapprochement. In Sochi, both leaders assessed how the common mechanism works at a fundamentally new level. The recipe has been found, and there is a result.
President: The economy in Russia and the Union State strengthens unexpectedly intensively
The economy in Russia and in general in our union is not just strengthening, it is strengthening unexpectedly intensively. Take inflation, take unemployment. It turned out to be lower. The unemployment rate is falling. This is good. And the ruble is strengthening tremendously, so we do not go overboard here. Well, it is unexpected for them. We expected this to happen. It's the time of opportunities.
Experts see potential in mechanical engineering, agriculture, microelectronics, medicine, science and more. And this is against the background of the fact that last year the countries had a record trade turnover exceeding $38 billion. Small Belarus is in the top five largest trading partners of Russia, and there are still reserves.
It is very important for us to use all the tools to maximize the potential of the Union State, including today, as a response to the unlawful sanctions pressure that the West has consistently shown on Belarus and Russia. We are reaching a different level of interaction in the industry, forming new import substitution programs. First of all, mechanical engineering, support for the products of the machine-building complex, production of heavy-duty vehicles. Naturally, today we are talking about supporting those manufacturers who produce road machinery, harvesting machinery, and grain harvesting equipment. We are past all those disputes about whose harvester is better, and today we are helping each other in principle. Producers see and feel it. And, of course, there is special work dedicated to microelectronics. Today we have to change the logistics of moving our goods. But most importantly, we do it on the basis of mutual understanding, friendly consideration of each other's interests and support.
Hybrid war against the Union State
A hybrid war is unleashed against the Union State. It is estimated that more than ten thousand sanctions have already been imposed on Russia alone. Each of them is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity to become stronger.
They only pursue their own interests to dismember our states, to turn us into resource-raw appendages of the West and to deprive us of our subjectivity. And now we need to move to a new level, we need a breakthrough. Realizing that this is for a long time, or maybe forever, we must really engage in import substitution. The old way will not do. What is the problem with making our own furniture, equipment, creating products, Belarusian ones in particular. We can do it. So, we must be doing import substitution in the other areas as well, pushing out Western products, creating tens or hundreds of thousands of jobs in our country, investing in ourselves. This, it seems to me, is now the deepest, most serious challenge that we face.
Political agenda of Sochi talks
The current political agenda was also discussed in Sochi. A new perspective appeared in the Ukrainian disposition this week. It was announced by Alexander Lukashenko during the negotiations. Western countries may violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine under the guise of aid.
