Only unity and joint work in the field of security. These are the conclusions of the CSTO summit in Moscow, which was held on May 17.



The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization discussed the most pressing issues: the conflict in Ukraine, NATO expansion and sanctions pressure from Western countries. Today, the world is changing and the unipolarity to which Americans are accustomed is over. This, too, must be taken into account in order to withstand the current geopolitical storms. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this and more in his speech. The President literally pressed the painful points of the CSTO, but only with the purpose of improving and strengthening the organization. In general, he proposed a plan of action: to strengthen political interaction, unite the potential of analytical centers and finally come up with a common information policy. In a word, Alexander Lukashenko's speech had the desired effect - the expert community unanimously supported the President, as well as many authoritative journalists.



The work of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan brought new life into the organization, because it was the first time the countries demonstrated a unified position, and the organization really came into play. The fire of the color revolution in the steppe was put out quickly and methodically. The eastern ally was defended. The lightning tactics worked, but what about the long-term strategy?



Six presidents are the six pillars of the security territory that we call the CSTO. This year the organization has a double anniversary - exactly 30 years since the signing of the treaty. However, this is not the time for celebrations. This year the presidency is held by Armenia. The next one, the 23rd, will be held by Belarus.



Lukashenko: The unipolar world order system is becoming a thing of the past



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: “The unipolar system of the world order is becoming a thing of the past. However, the collective West is engaged in a bitter struggle to maintain its position. Everything is being done, including in our area of responsibility. From the rattle of NATO weapons at our western borders to the full-scale hybrid war unleashed against us, primarily against Russia and Belarus.”



Against this background, the truly defensive and peace-loving position of the Collective Security Treaty Organization looks in contrast.



The CSTO appeared on the splinters of the Warsaw Treaty. And yet the difference is striking: The CSTO consolidated the bipolarity of the world and gave the role of antagonist to NATO. The modern organization is about defense. That is, no one is looking for war.



Lukashenko: No country poses a threat to NATO



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“No country poses a threat to the North Atlantic bloc. Moreover, apart from 15,000 troops engaged in NATO's operations in Poland and the Baltic states, an additional 15,000 troops have arrived to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank. And that is where our military cooperation within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and Belarus' membership in the CSTO are the very stabilizers that have a certain sobering effect on hotheads on the other side.”



But of course we must not stop there. Of course, we need to inform our foreign audience as well.



Andrei Savinykh



Substitution of ideologies



“Today people say a lot that people do not have their own worldview, that they do not have any ideology. But in fact this opinion is erroneous. What is taking place is not a substitution of one ideology for another. National values are being removed from the social space, if we talk about the educational system, then the values of creating a human creator, a rational thinker, creating this world, these values are changing into values of consumerism, values of personal success, and individualism.



Recently in Belarus we have unexpectedly seen an upsurge of ideological activity among various categories of citizens due to externally organized political instability that engulfed young people, civil servants, and members of non-governmental organizations. Yet, various public initiatives emerged which show that national traditional values are at the root of our people, they form the basis of our society. And we see that just on the contrary, there is a process of their return and activation. So in the field of development of worldview and ideology, there are both negative trends and certain elements of revival, which we must strengthen in every possible way.”



