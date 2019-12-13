3.42 RUB
Amendments to investment law supported by Belarusian MPs
The Belarusian economy is working efficiently in spite of the sanctions. On December 8, MPs supported changes to the law on investment, and it will create additional conditions to protect the rights and interests of investors. Another important issue on the agenda is security. A bill on internal troops of the Interior Ministry was passed in the Oval Hall, they passed. Their tasks were expanded, now they will also be engaged in the protection of the state border.
