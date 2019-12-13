PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Amendments to investment law supported by Belarusian MPs

The Belarusian economy is working efficiently in spite of the sanctions. On December 8, MPs supported changes to the law on investment, and it will create additional conditions to protect the rights and interests of investors. Another important issue on the agenda is security. A bill on internal troops of the Interior Ministry was passed in the Oval Hall, they passed. Their tasks were expanded, now they will also be engaged in the protection of the state border.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All