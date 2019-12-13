3.43 RUB
New appointments in Belarusian diplomatic corps made by President
Several ambassadors, who will represent the interests of our country abroad were appointed: Viktor Denisenko is assigned to represent Belarus in Tajikistan, Sergei Lukashevich will go to another continent - he will represent Belarus in Brazil. Andrei Chernetsky was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Korea by the head of state.
There is also a rotation in the local vertical. President agreed on the appointment of the heads of Kamenets, Zhabinka and Kostyukovichi districts, as well as the head of Pervomaisky district of Vitebsk. There is a decent range of tasks in regions: from economy and agriculture to work with people. There is another notable decision: Vladislav Andreichenko will be a new director of the Mobile Tele-Systems. Personnel changes were made at the level of deputy heads in some departments: the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Energy.
