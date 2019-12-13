How Belarus is demonized, a look at our country through eyes of foreigners

Belarusian hospitality and TikTok trends dispel the myths of Western propaganda that our country is dangerous for foreign tourists. Today, on this platform, you can find many reviews from visitors from different countries and foreigners who have found their new home in our country. The beauty of nature, the quality of food, order, cleanliness and safety are the top points that shock visitors to Belarus in a good way and make them compare it with the world of the "civilized West". Ekaterina Tikhomirova collected opinions in her column.

The UK recommends tourists to stay away from traveling to Belarus. "We continue to recommend against traveling to Belarus." This is already Austria.

Lithuania put up signs saying "Don't risk it. You may not come back." It seems that the authorities of European countries decided to compete to see who will outdo whom in terms of the level of demonization of Belarus. In the end, both in the film industry and in literature, to make the plot more exciting, you need an image of an enemy, so scary that it is desirable that the viewer's hands shake.

"We just arrived in Vilnius. And I was asked where I was going. I said that I was going to Belarus. He looked up and said: "Be careful." That's why my hands are shaking a little. It won't stop us, but it sounds quite dangerous," the tourist says on his social networks.

Whether this has anything to do with reality, everyone can judge for themselves. As for foreigners, it is more difficult for them to judge from afar, and when they arrive, they, of course, see a completely different situation. However, this really adds to the thrill of the experience, when you seemed to expect one thing, but got the exact opposite. This is how a new trend was formed on TikTok, where tourists and foreigners, already residents of Belarus, show the Belarusian reality.

"Nothing in common with the New York subway. No women of easy virtue, no animals (literally and figuratively). Instead, I see reasonable, moral, sober people who go about their business, and do not live in the subway," says the American.

Thus, Belarusian hospitality breaks through the wall of Western propaganda, which has long and firmly held the position of intimidating its own population and fairy tales about the backwardness of life in Belarus - hungry, cold and very scary. It is no wonder that billions of Western and pro-Western countries in different currencies are spent on the Belarusian direction.

"Firstly, I love Belarus. Secondly, this is not the most ordinary European country in which the Japanese live. And, unfortunately, the image of this country in Japan has degraded over the past 2 years for obvious reasons," shares a Japanese citizen.

And here are the statistics. In 2023, 6 million tourists from 150 countries came to Belarus. Most often, these were guests from neighboring countries, but there are also tourists from such countries as China, Germany, Turkey, Israel, Serbia, Georgia, Italy, Hungary.

Let me remind you that the visa-free regime is still in effect. The total number of foreigners who have used this opportunity since the program began is approaching a million. Of course, the Balts and Poles have taken a liking to it. This year, we have almost 55 thousand visitors from Latvia , over 60, 000 from Lithuania , Poland is approaching 30 thousand.

Since this year, Belarus has given citizens of 35 European countries an opportunity to travel to Belarus without visa red tape. Both scared Austria and wary Great Britain are welcome. According to the State Border Committee, the idea has appealed to German citizens. They make up 38% of the total number of those traveling to Belarus under the new procedure. The top three countries include Estonia and Italy.