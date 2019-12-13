The world politicians gathered in Egypt this week to discuss the climate issues. However, the current summit has turned into a show for political players. The agenda is environmental, but more as an excuse to get together and blame everyone and everything for their own mistakes.



The previous agreements were crossed out, and the "powers that be" who had previously lobbied for the green agenda went back to coal. Moreover, it turned out that the main debtor when it comes to financing the world's environmental programs is the United States. Learn how Joe Biden was saving the planet in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's section.



Dead mermaids and Johnson burning the boat of life. Every climate summit is first and foremost an eco-performance for all life and against everything that burns, and therefore heats. This season, the works of art have taken their toll in a big way. It is a mystery how Botticelli's destruction will affect the world's ecological agenda, but Van Gogh also ended up in the tomato, and an attack on Maja was carried out in Spain.



In the Netherlands, one of such "sticky guys" was invited to a TV channel. They had to take him out of the air along with the table: if you are an eco-activist, rub glue on yourself in any incomprehensible situation. Or take off your clothes, like this nude bird defender with underpants and feathers as the sole clothing. And there's also milk running down the pavement in the streets of London, none other than in support of the starving children of Africa.



In general, there is no doubt Europe adopted the retrograde plan while preparing for the 27th UN World Environment Summit in Egypt - with Sharm, but, alas, without Greta. The green prodigy did not go to the forum, for it is nothing but blah-blah-blah.



One year ago, the summit in Glasgow hosted 200 delegations, this year 120 ones came to Sharm el-Sheikh. The reduction is evident, though not of the greenhouse effect. The leaders of India and China did not take part in this year's conference. At the last summit, the main goal was to get countries to strive for a complete phase-out of coal. And now the energy crisis has covered all the former agreements with mold, albeit green. And the violators were the lobbyists for wind turbines and solar panels. The UN environmental summit in Egypt opened against the backdrop of Europe's return to hard coal. Its imports for January - August 2022 increased by 35% compared to the previous year, and the value on world markets by three times. Germany is now tearing down its wind turbines and expanding its coal mines. The UK which strongly condemned the use of fossil fuels a year ago, now plans to keep the coal-fired power plants. So these are the words to the waste words and blah blah blah indeed.



António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations:



The global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.



To avoid the catastrophic consequences of global warming, humanity needs to limit the growth of global average temperature to a limit of 1.5 degrees - this is the Paris Agreement, which was signed at the breakthrough summit in 2016. But this year's result: only 24 countries out of 194 comply with the agreements.



The environmental agenda in Sharm began with a delayed start. The controversial issue of "loss and damage," which has not previously been raised at this level, was the basis of the disagreement, that is, to identify the states that are doing the most damage to the planet and demand payment from them. The developing countries voted for; the richer countries voted against. But what is interesting, the main debtors on the issue of environment were the United States, UK, Canada and Australia. The U.S. as the main "debtor" failed to pay more than $32 billion, Canada owes more than $3 billion, and the UK almost $1.5 billion. But they lobbied for a green transition and, of course, sanctions.



The controversy on the sidelines of the current summit began before the opening with too much politics and no attention to the environment. The media is discussing the menu, as if it is not vegan, too much meat, from the rostrum they condemn Russia blaming it for the record consumption of coal, but not the sanctions and the blown up gas pipelines. Zelensky was released outside with no regard to plans and regulations. No hoochfest now goes without him. As usual, he asked for money.



But it was the end of Maduro's isolation that overshadowed all the behind-the-scenes intrigues and loud remarks. Yes, it happened. Four years of non-recognition of the Venezuelan leader burst like a soap bubble, or like Juan Guaidó’s dreams. How do you know? John Kerry, the former U.S. Secretary of State, literally dragged the Venezuelan leader to the summit, while in 2020 the U.S. offered a $15 million bounty on Maduro's head. And that's what the energy crisis is doing. Maduro is no longer a terrorist and corrupt on the U.S. Justice Department's list, but a leader of a country with oil reserves, so necessary to the U.S. now. Macron, who stomped his foot about not recognizing, is ready, willing and happy to have a 90-second behind-the-scenes conversation with the Venezuelan leader. Whether he'll be able to get through to Maduro-Kerry line now is a big question. At least Macron is ready to hang on the wire.



Emmanuel Macron, President of France:



President, I'll call you.



But, of course, the main headliner of this summit was Biden. Yet, he was far from the climate issue as well. Biden's speech at the summit was first disrupted by activists.



Old Joe only looked around in surprise. He continued his speech, making a series of promises but found it difficult to pronounce some of the words prepared in advance by his assistants. He got over the "energy" at the fifth attempt.



Joe Biden, President of the United States:



Our significant climate investment will help turbo-charge the emer- — the ener- — the — excuse me — "turbo-charge the emerging global clean energy [sic] — clean energy economy." I was reading their quote, sorry.



Egypt, contrary to expectations, has not become a platform for solving climate problems and helping suffering poor countries. It was the scene of another eco-performance, already political one.



Egypt will be the starting point of a tour of Asian and African countries in order to level out the "Russian-Chinese influence". The thing is that the hegemonic chair of the States swayed just as old Joe was sitting on it. The pole of power is shifting to the East. And Washington seeks to weaken the growing influence of Moscow and Beijing. Egypt, Indonesia, and Cambodia - Biden intends to meet personally with the leaders of these countries, as all of them opposed the anti-Russian sanctions.



So, will the summit be able to agree on anything when the environmental agenda is relegated to politics?



Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs:



I don't think any major decisions can be reached at this point. This is largely because for the collective West, which is the initiator of the environmental agenda, the main task now is to wage an aggressive proxy and economic war. In order to commit economic aggression and colonial seizure of Russian and Belarusian natural resources, sanctions are imposed that lead to the deterioration of the ecological balance. Anything that can be done to this end will be done at the summit. Other topics will be more of a talk, a show of interest, but nothing more.



Meanwhile, over the past decade alone, the Arctic has lost 1.5 million square kilometers of ice, and sea levels are rising twice as fast as before. This was announced by environmentalists at the summit in Egypt. According to researchers, global warming will lead to the Great Flood-2 by 2150, although an outdated supercomputer has calculated that there will be no humans as a species at the new "Noah's Ark", as mankind will die out by 2050. Cataclysms and disasters are indeed becoming more frequent. Europe was hit by drought and extreme heat this summer. The temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius. The number of people killed by weather "whirlwinds" is 4,224, and this is only according to official figures.



The biggest scam is that the rich world leaders, pretending to be green evangelists, stone-facedly declare that poor countries should avoid the exploitation of fossil fuels. And these rich countries, at the same time, are scouring the world for fossil fuels for themselves.



How can climate change be contained? We could impose sanctions against the climate! Isolate, ban, abolish? Let him sit in the corner and see if he comes to his senses! The method works.



Ekaterina Tikhomirova on "Main Air".

