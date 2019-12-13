What changes await political parties in Belarus?

Minister of Justice Sergei Khomenko told in detail about the bill on the activities of political parties and other public associations after a meeting with the head of state, BelTA informs.



On August 30, the President held a meeting to discuss the draft law on civil society. As Sergei Khomenko stated to the journalists, there should be a legal framework for party building in the country. At the same time it is necessary to make the population trust more the parties existing in the country.



"It is now proposed to allow financing from the national and local budgets of parties participating in the political life of the state. But at the same time a number of restrictions are being introduced. One of the restrictions is the presence of funding from foreign sources. This is one of the reasons for the elimination of the party. The parties in our country must serve our people," said Sergei Khomenko.



A legal person or a citizen of Belarus will be able to transfer a maximum of Br32 thousand base units to the account of the party.



Head of Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko noted that there are 15 political parties in Belarus. According to him, the changes will help to get rid of "paper" parties. "We believe that the situation will certainly change in quantity and quality. The most important thing that the document is aimed at is the improvement of activities and the qualitative component.



At the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko pointed out the importance of the bills under discussion and ordered to once again discuss the documents with a circle of experts to "pass the way of criticism and self-criticism. All suggestions and comments will be submitted to the President.



