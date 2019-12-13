Lukashenko: strategic allied relations between Minsk and Nur-Sultan to be further expanded

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the national holiday, the 30th anniversary of independence.

"During a short period, by historical standards, your country has achieved significant victories on the way of sovereign development, has become an example in ensuring tolerance, interfaith and intercultural harmony of representatives of all ethnic groups," said the head of state.

Thanks to the economic achievements, there is a real growth in the welfare of the population. Kazakhstan is confidently building a modern and competitive state.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed his confidence that the strategic allied relations between Minsk and Nur-Sultan, based on mutual respect and trust, would continue to expand, being filled with new creative projects.

The President wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, inexhaustible vigor and success in all his endeavors, and peace, kindness and happiness to the people of Kazakhstan.