Russia and Ukraine decided to sit down at negotiating table

Russia and Ukraine finally decided to sit down at the negotiating table. Alexander Lukashenko also contributed to this process. On February 26, the President spent more than an hour on the phone with the leader of France Emmanuel Macron. And then today, he held a conversation with Zelensky, then with the Russian President. In any conflict, civilians suffer. That's why we have to talk.



The whole world is waiting the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to take place. After all, the geopolitical situation in the world depends on the decision made.



It is known that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River. Alexander Lukashenko has taken it upon himself to ensure that all military equipment and shells stationed on Belarusian territory remained on the ground for the duration of the passage, negotiations, and return of the Ukrainian delegation.

