Kochanova: Syria is a reliable partner of Belarus in the Middle East

Syria is a reliable partner for Belarus in the Middle East. This was stated by Speaker of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova at the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to Belarus Mohammad Aloumrani. The Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament underlined that our countries cooperate in different spheres, including humanitarian cooperation. For instance, for several years now the "Zubrenok" has been hosting Syrian children for health improvement, relations are also developing in the field of education. About thirty agreements on cooperation and collaboration have been signed between the countries. Despite the geopolitical situation, Syria and Belarus continue supporting each other in difficult conditions.