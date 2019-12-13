Cuba interested in creating an inter-parliamentary commission for cooperation with Belarus

Belarus and Cuba have all the prerequisites for fruitful cooperation. This was stated by Chairman of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalia Kochanova during her meeting with the chairman of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba. Solidarity and friendship are not empty words for Minsk and Havana. Good relations between the countries are developing in all directions. First of all, these are trade and economic and political relations. It is equally important to develop cooperation in science, education, medicine and culture, noted the Belarusian side. At the same time Belarus is ready to provide necessary assistance to Cuban partners to increase the supply of their products to the EAEU market, stressed the Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko. The friendly relations were strengthened today by signing a memorandum on cooperation.



According to member of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Gaidukevich, the negativity experienced by Cuba today is akin to the pressure on Belarus. There are also serious sanctions against our country from the United States and Western Europe. Cuba is an example of how to overcome sanctions.



"The main direction is outlined - meetings and work of parliamentary commissions on the economy, also deepening cooperation in the military sphere. Natalia Kochanova suggested more actively promoting youth policy, meetings at the level of young people, because this is the future of the two countries," he said.



Official visit of Cuban parliamentary delegation to Belarus



The outcomes of the visit will give an impetus to further development of the dialogue between the two countries and implementation of the agreements reached. The official visit of the Cuban delegation will continue tomorrow.



