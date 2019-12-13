EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

L. Ananich: Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan develops dynamically

The inter-parliamentary cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan has always developed dynamically. Lilia Ananich, Deputy Head of the Working Group on Cooperation with the Parliament of Azerbaijan, said this at the meeting between Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus.

Lilia Ananich expressed confidence that the rich experience of interaction between Belarus and Azerbaijan will be in demand at the new stage of cooperation.

