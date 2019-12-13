3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
L. Ananich: Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan develops dynamically
The inter-parliamentary cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan has always developed dynamically. Lilia Ananich, Deputy Head of the Working Group on Cooperation with the Parliament of Azerbaijan, said this at the meeting between Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus.
Lilia Ananich expressed confidence that the rich experience of interaction between Belarus and Azerbaijan will be in demand at the new stage of cooperation.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All