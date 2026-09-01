Laos Offers Belarus Cooperation in the Field of Mineral Extraction

Laos is proposing to Belarus to collaborate in mineral extraction, including gold mining. Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith announced this during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, BelTA reports.

"We can work together in mineral extraction, including gold mining," Thongloun Sisoulith emphasized. "We could jointly build a gold processing plant. We already have such a facility, but we could build another one. We would very much like to cooperate with you in this area."