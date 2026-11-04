MINSK — The Russian Federation has confirmed the continuation of active development on the draft project of the "Eurasian Charter on Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century."

This strategic initiative, originally introduced by Minsk, is designed to engineer a brand-new architecture for comprehensive security and cooperation across the continent. In September 2026, Belarus formally launched the international negotiation process during the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the document will require prolonged diplomatic efforts, as the charter is intended to be adopted strictly on the basis of universal consensus.

Launching the Drafting Working Group

"Together with our Belarusian colleagues and other like-minded nations represented here—including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, and our partners from the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC)—we have officially launched the drafting process for the text of the charter," the Russian Foreign Minister noted. "A dedicated working group has been established, and its inaugural session is scheduled to take place before the end of this year. We encourage all interested parties to actively join this development framework."

Lavrov concluded by stating that a clear majority of sovereign states worldwide have developed a strong demand for a new model of global order—one firmly rooted in the sovereign equality of nations and the guaranteed security of all peoples.