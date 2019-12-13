Lavrov voices details of meeting with Lukashenko

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters about the details of the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The meeting was also attended by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Aleinik, BelTA informs.

They discussed cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as a joint meeting of the colleges of foreign ministries. The agenda is focused on developing additional steps to implement a coordinated line with regard to the actions of NATO and the EU against Belarus and Russia. The coordination of actions within the framework of the United Nations will also be on the agenda.

The Head of State was also informed about the participation of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in the work to support the implementation of the 28 allied programs and the development of the plans for the future.