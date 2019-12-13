3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lavrov voices details of meeting with Lukashenko
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters about the details of the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The meeting was also attended by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Aleinik, BelTA informs.
They discussed cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as a joint meeting of the colleges of foreign ministries. The agenda is focused on developing additional steps to implement a coordinated line with regard to the actions of NATO and the EU against Belarus and Russia. The coordination of actions within the framework of the United Nations will also be on the agenda.
The Head of State was also informed about the participation of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in the work to support the implementation of the 28 allied programs and the development of the plans for the future.
In addition, they talked about developments in Ukraine as part of Russia's special military operation.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All