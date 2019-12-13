PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lavrov arrives in Minsk on working visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Minsk to take part in a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and Belarus on January 19, RIA "Novosti.

The Russian Foreign Minister will also have a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.

Joint meetings of the colleges of diplomatic departments of the two countries are held annually since 2000. The previous joint meeting of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries was held in November 2021 in Moscow.

