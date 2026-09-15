Lawmakers Ratified Belarus-Ghana Agreement on Visa-Free Travel

At the first meeting of the fourth session of the House of Representatives (eighth convocation), deputies ratified an agreement between the governments of Belarus and Ghana on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and official passports, BelTA reports.

The intergovernmental agreement was signed in Minsk on June 8, 2026, to boost cooperation between the two countries and facilitate official travel for citizens of Belarus and Ghana holding valid diplomatic and official passports.

According to Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavel Utyupin, the agreement stipulates that citizens of Belarus and Ghana holding valid diplomatic and official passports are exempt from visa requirements for entry, stay, exit, and transit through the territory of the other party's state for a period of up to 30 days from the date of entry. The total duration of their visa-free stay in the territory of the other party's state must not exceed 90 days within a single calendar year.

At the same time, each party reserves the right to deny entry to or shorten the stay of a citizen of the other party's state if that citizen is deemed inadmissible or declared persona non grata.

Pavel Utyupin reported that the agreement would enter into force 30 days after the date of receipt, through diplomatic channels, of the final written notification regarding the completion of the necessary domestic procedures by the parties.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement with Ghana will facilitate the development of bilateral contacts and strengthen cooperation with that country.