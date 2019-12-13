3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to produce Su-25 attack planes
Belarus is ready to launch the production of Su-25 attack aircraft. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA informs.
"Some time ago you raised the issue of cooperation in the field of aircraft building in the EAEU. Well, I have to tell you that the Belarusians produce up to 1,000 components for MS-21 (Russian medium-range narrow-body passenger jetliner) and the Superjet 100 (Russian short-haul narrow-body passenger aircraft) make already. We have three plants. Two military and one civilian. They used to be repair plants. Today they already produce components," said the head of state.
"And as I was reported in the government, they are ready to produce Su-25 plane, which has proved itself in Ukraine – this is an attack aircraft. We are ready even to produce it in Belarus with a small amount of technological support from the Russian Federation," said Alexander Lukashenko.
