Lukashenko: Belarus ensures its security and is not going to close its borders

Belarus ensures its security and is not going to close its borders. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told this to reporters at the operations range Obuz-Lesnovsky in Brest Region, BelTA informs.



Journalists asked the President, whether one should not limit the movement on the Belarusian border against the background of counter-terrorism measures? After all, the country has a visa-free regime for its neighbors. Every day Belarus welcomes migrants from Ukraine. "It is necessary to help people, but where is the guarantee that there won't be a terrorist among thousands of refugees?" - they asked.



"I answer it outright: no one can give such a guarantee. But the world is very open, interdependent. Terrorists, if they do attack us, they won't walk straight ahead: they have their routes defined long ago. Yes, they can get lost in the crowd, but that is very risky and dangerous, they have enough other ways. The security services know it," said Alexander Lukashenko. – We’ve managed to cope with it so far."



The President recalled that recently law enforcement officers had neutralized a terrorist gang. "And that's not all. They are going to commit crimes in the territory of our country. What more is needed to prove that they won't let us live in peace? Yes, we can have our entry blocked, we can have them banned. But do not think that we do not work at the checkpoints and crossing points. Modern means of control allow us to work," said the head of state.



"And third, don't we have enough bastards, idiots and scumbags inside the country, who are ready to commit some deeds and crimes for five hundred dollars? I think we just have to work," said Alexander Lukashenko



