Lukashenko: Belarus upholds the principles of building a just world

Belarus firmly upholds the principles of building a fair world for all countries without exception. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko at the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The event was held via videoconference. The leaders of the nine permanent members (Russia, China, India and Kazakhstan among them), as well as the CIS leaders, EEC and the UN Secretary-General were on hand. The President of our country drew attention in his speech that in today's world, economic accents are gradually giving way to security issues. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus "The theme of our summit is "Towards a Secure SCO." It is extremely relevant in the context of the deepening crisis in international relations. We have to admit that the previous security system was not ideal, but it nevertheless envisaged the mechanisms of checks and balances and the binding force of the international law. Today we see a complete breakdown of all the rules and notions. It is not surprising, therefore, that the SCO is forced to focus even more not on economic issues, but on the problems of security and stability in the region. Standing firm for the principles of building a just peace for all states without exception, Minsk is constantly searching for compromise solutions and solutions at various international platforms. "