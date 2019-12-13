3.43 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus supports China's initiative to resolve Ukrainian crisis
Belarus supports China's initiative to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the margins of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, BelTA reports.
"I have written out your initiatives that you are promoting in the SCO (global security, global development, global civilization, global management of artificial intelligence - you have already noticed both positive and negative things about artificial intelligence). We support all your initiatives in every possible way, especially the main initiative to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. This initiative is in line with Brazil's initiative," the President said
