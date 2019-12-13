3.42 RUB
Lukashenko and Putin discuss three sets of issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation
A phone conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin took place the night before! They discussed three sets of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation.
First, the presidents discussed the general agenda of cooperation in economy, politics and security. In particular, they discussed further actions within the framework of the Union State to ensure the security of Belarus and Russia.
The main thing the heads of state agreed upon was to set a date for a meeting in the near future. Its main objective will be to monitor the fulfillment by the two governments of the assignments given earlier by the presidents, first and foremost, in the field of import substitution and in all areas of anti-sanctions cooperation.
The third set of issues discussed was preparations for the meeting of the Supreme State Council. The meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State is scheduled for February, the Supreme State Council will be tentatively held in April or May. At the meeting, as expected, the existing agreements will be formalized and relevant documents will be signed. But before that the whole range of current issues will be addressed during the upcoming meeting.
