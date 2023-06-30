There is no other date for celebrating Independence Day but July 3, no matter how much the descendants of the Nazis abroad and their accomplices here might dream of. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting in honor of Independence Day, BelTA informs.

On the eve of the holiday, the President also raised some non-holiday topics and addressed not only to his countrymen: "You know the situation. We are experiencing a global-scale military-political crisis, unprecedented in the history of mankind," said the President. - The West does not need dialogue to solve it. They do not need dialogue. For now."