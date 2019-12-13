Alexander Lukashenko: We have never waged wars of memory

The implementation of historical memory policy was discussed at the Palace of Independence. 2022 was announced the Year of Historical Memory, and it is high time to pay attention to the preservation of the heroic heritage of the Belarusian people, as well as to systematize research and make adjustments to the work on patriotic education of the younger generation. This work is directly related to national security today. The topic is partly new, because until now the issue of politicization of history was not acute in Belarus. The political course of the country was aimed exclusively at preserving good relations with its neighbors, but the demands of time must be taken into account.



History today is an information battlefield throughout the world. It is a factor of national security in the conditions of global redistribution of spheres of influence. Belarus is not going to rewrite its history, and it is not going to be silent about specific facts for fear of hurting someone's feelings with the truth. The President called for an adequate assessment of historical periods, including the times of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Rzeczpospolita.

