Lukashenko meets with Erdogan on SCO margins

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, BELTA reports.

Belarusian-Turkish contacts at the highest level are actively developing. There have been four visits of the President of Belarus to Turkey. In 2016, the first official visit of the President of Turkey to Belarus took place. The heads of state regularly hold telephone conversations and meet at international platforms.