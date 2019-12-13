3.43 RUB
Lukashenko meets with Erdogan on SCO margins
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, BELTA reports.
Belarusian-Turkish contacts at the highest level are actively developing. There have been four visits of the President of Belarus to Turkey. In 2016, the first official visit of the President of Turkey to Belarus took place. The heads of state regularly hold telephone conversations and meet at international platforms.
Turkey ranks sixth in terms of mutual trade turnover and eighth in terms of exports of Belarusian goods among Belarus' trade partners. In 2023, the trade turnover exceeded the billion-dollar mark for the third year in a row and reached almost $1.3 billion.
