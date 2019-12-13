Lukashenko: All-Belarusian People’s Assembly should be an example of true democracy to the West

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly, which has a constitutional status under the new Constitution, is not a copy of Parliament, not a duplicating body, it has to solve serious issues. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this, answering the questions of those invited to the Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly.

"We have to teach our people to listen to what the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly will say. Especially the authorities," added the Belarusian leader, stressing the inadmissibility of a clash of interests.