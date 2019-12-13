Lukashenko: Our country can become donor of food security

"Belarus has always been committed to the peaceful resolution of any international problems. It remains the same now, when Ukraine has become a battlefield of fraternal nations." This statement was made today by the President when receiving credentials from diplomats of various countries.



The President received credentials from ambassadors of foreign countries



11 ambassadors begin their work in our country by presenting an official document that allows them to speak on behalf of their state. Credentials were presented to the President by diplomats from the UAE, Argentina, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cuba, Switzerland and a number of other countries. Afterwards Alexander Lukashenko addressed the ambassadors. The Head of State emphasized that the start of the missions takes place at a momentous time for the Belarusians. The country has recently celebrated National Unity Day. There were many trials in our history. But courage and tenacity have allowed us to endure and reunite. And today, when revanchist statements from the West become louder and the military potential at our borders is growing, Belarus, as before, urges everyone to sit down at the negotiating table.



President: the conflict between the fraternal nations is a consequence of strategic intrigues and the greatest stupidity of Western politicians.



The statements about the growing food crisis are getting louder today. Alexander Lukashenko notes that our country is self-sufficient in food and can act as a donor of food security for others.



Minsk is ready to talk about the supply of potash fertilizers, too. Here, too, everything depends on the political will of Western officials and the obstacles imposed by them. For their part, the countries that have sent ambassadors to Minsk are obviously ready to establish relations and close lucrative deals. By the way, the diplomats' mood is positive. For example, we will be stepping up trade and industrial cooperation with Argentina.



Eduardo Antonio Zuain, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Russia and Belarus, concurrently:



“It is a great pleasure and honor for me to represent my country and to visit Belarus. It's a great country, great people, I am very happy to be here. After all, Argentina and Belarus have a lot of areas where we can cooperate, especially in agriculture, engineering, high technology and science. You have delicious milk, very tasty honey. And I am very happy that there is an opportunity to develop our areas of cooperation.”



The President addressed every ambassador today. Belarus is ready to cooperate with all countries and develop good, mutually beneficial relations.



