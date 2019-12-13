Lukashenko names strategic objectives for development of Eurasian Economic Union

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko named strategic objectives for the development of the Eurasian Economic Union. The President made such a statement at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, BelTA informs.

"One shouldn't stop in any case. Considering the fundamental changes in the world, we need to pay close attention to the strategic directions of the Union's development along with the current issues. In this regard I would like to stress the importance of further deepening of the intra-union integration and the need to position our union in the international arena," stressed the Belarusian leader.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, with regard to strategic objectives, it is necessary, first of all, to provide a real opportunity to implement joint projects for the creation of modern industries - the production of the future in the shortest possible time.

"This is an indispensable element of our economic sovereignty. Today we are going to take another step in this direction - we are considering the issue of empowering the bodies of the union with the power of financial assistance of industrial cooperation at the expense of the EAEU budget," said the President.

"Second. It is necessary, by all means, to recover the circulatory system of our union. I am talking about finances. It is already clear to everyone that the era of dollar domination is ending. The future is in trading blocs, where calculations will be made in national currencies. Belarus and Russia have already moved away from the dollar in their main calculations. It is important that other partners are actively involved in this process," said the head of state.

Elimination of impediments in the domestic market

The President reminded that during the session of the Supreme Council in May this year the parties agreed to discuss the elimination of the barriers on the internal EAEU market.

"I believe that in principle we should not have any barriers in mutual trade. This is the essence of the organization of our union. This will solve the two main problems of providing national markets with the critical imports and coordination for the export of strategically important goods, especially food," said the Belarusian leader.