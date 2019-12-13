Lukashenko names condition for peace in Ukraine

The head of the state is sure: if the President of Ukraine demands from Russia to leave Kherson, Zaporozhye, Lugansk and Donetsk, it means there will be no negotiations. "This is a precondition that is unacceptable to Russia. At this stage, it seems to me, Russia may not accept these conditions at all: withdraw from Zaporozhye, Kherson and so on. You cannot put forward such demands to the Russian Federation. For many reasons," the Belarusian leader stressed.