Lukashenko names condition for peace in Ukraine
Responding to the questions of journalists on the margins of the EAEC summit, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko named conditions for peace in Ukraine, BelTA informs.
The head of the state is sure: if the President of Ukraine demands from Russia to leave Kherson, Zaporozhye, Lugansk and Donetsk, it means there will be no negotiations. "This is a precondition that is unacceptable to Russia. At this stage, it seems to me, Russia may not accept these conditions at all: withdraw from Zaporozhye, Kherson and so on. You cannot put forward such demands to the Russian Federation. For many reasons," the Belarusian leader stressed.
"If you want peace, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table and there in silence, calmly discuss all the issues: who should release what - either Russia or Ukraine. If there are no such steps, read: they do not want these negotiations and talks," said Alexander Lukashenko.
