The threat of a new global conflict has never been as close as it is today. And the unity of our peoples is extremely important now. This was confirmed by the events of last weekend in Russia. The situation around the Wagner has become (without exaggeration) the main news of the last few days.

Alexander Lukashenko dispelled many myths, dotted all the "i "s in the resolution of the difficult situation, and shared the motives of all the parties to the negotiations. No matter how someone might want to wring his hands over it or drive a wedge between Minsk and Moscow, it will not work. It was clearly readable during the whole speech of our President. The approach of the Belarusian leader in the negotiations with the head of the Wagner Group was initially as balanced as possible.