Lukashenko about resolution of situation in Russia: No heroes in this case
The threat of a new global conflict has never been as close as it is today. And the unity of our peoples is extremely important now. This was confirmed by the events of last weekend in Russia. The situation around the Wagner has become (without exaggeration) the main news of the last few days.
Alexander Lukashenko dispelled many myths, dotted all the "i "s in the resolution of the difficult situation, and shared the motives of all the parties to the negotiations. No matter how someone might want to wring his hands over it or drive a wedge between Minsk and Moscow, it will not work. It was clearly readable during the whole speech of our President. The approach of the Belarusian leader in the negotiations with the head of the Wagner Group was initially as balanced as possible.
The optimum option was chosen to prevent the outbreak of mass slaughter across Russia and to preserve, among other things, the peaceful skies over our country. The reliable shoulder of the allies proved to be very helpful. The resolution of this complicated issue is a result of the efforts of the presidents of Belarus and Russia. But Alexander Lukashenko asks us not to make heroes of them. He calls it a failure that they could not foresee such developments. He warns "hurrah-patriots", both among Belarusians and Russians, who are eager to eliminate the rebels, against such sentiments and advises not to stir up the conflict again.
