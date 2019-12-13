Volfovich: Mobilization is not planned in Belarus, conscription is planned

All military conscription activities in Belarus are absolutely planned, said State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich during the briefing of Belaruskali on the current military and political situation in the country and abroad.



On behalf of the head of the state, the heads of the security bloc meet with the working teams all over the country. Today there was a meeting with employees of Belaruskali.



Talking to the team, Volfovich said that no mobilization is planned in Belarus. "All conscription activities of the military component are absolutely planned. Now we are going to have a planned autumn call-up. So there is no need to panic. Send your children to get stronger morally, gain experience, independence, and grow up. The army we have today is small and compact. It's one of the smallest in the post-Soviet space in terms of numbers. And it is designed to localize those military threats, risks and challenges that today come from our neighbors," he stressed.



