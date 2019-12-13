Lukashenko about relations with Slovenia: Barriers and obstacles imposed from outside should be left in the past

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Slovenia on the national holiday - Statehood Day, BelTA informs.

"Our peoples and countries are united not only by their Slavic roots from the historical point of view, but also by the results of bilateral cooperation in modern times," reads the congratulatory message.

More than three decades of relations between the two sovereign states have provided a legal basis for cooperation, the President said. In Belarus there are representative offices of Slovenian companies, there are enterprises with Slovenian investments. There are examples of successful contacts in culture and education.

"Any artificial barriers and obstacles, imposed from outside, seem insignificant against this background, and should be left in the past," the head of state said.

According to the Belarusian side, human values, friendship and mutual respect will be a solid foundation for a new level of partnership.