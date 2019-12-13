Lukashenko concerned about plans of NATO and Poland to take Western Ukraine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is concerned about NATO and Poland's plans to take Western Ukraine, thus dismembering the country as it was before 1939. He said this at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA informs.



The head of the state noted that there is a lot to talk about in the security field at the meeting, especially since NATO concentrates the troops on the Western borders.



"There are some interesting things unexpectedly in Ukraine. You know this very well. It should concern us, and it should concern you, that they politicians are already taking steps to dismember Ukraine. What worries us is that the Poles, the NATO are ready to come out, to "help" in this way to take away, as they did before 1939, Western Ukraine. We are alarmed not only from the point of view of today's security. It is their strategy for Western Belarus as well. And, as I said, the Ukrainians will have to ask us not to allow this western part and other parts to break away from Ukraine. That is my position and you know it for sure," Alexander Lukashenko said.



