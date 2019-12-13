3.42 RUB
Lukashenko outlines priority issues for upcoming meeting of Supreme State Council
Preparations for the next session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State were discussed at the meeting of President of Belarus and Chairman of the Supreme State Council Alexander Lukashenko with State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev, BELTA reports.
"There is an approximate agenda for the meeting of the Supreme State Council. No one prohibits anyone to make proposals and amendments up to the consideration and approval of it, including at the meeting of the Unified State Council. The priority issue is the implementation of union programs," the head of state said. - We have always stated that we are doing a good job here. The conversation will be serious and principled.
Alexander Lukashenko also said that on the eve of the session of the Supreme State Council it is planned to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the format of "one-on-one.
"We'll discuss issues of principle. If there are any additions to the proposed agenda, we'll make such proposals right at the meeting of the Supreme State Council," said the Belarusian leader.
He asked Dmitry Mezentsev to report on the readiness of the Standing Committee of the Union State to hold the event: "How are we going to hold it, what peculiarities? Maybe we need to make some decisions? Difficulties, difficulties? What do we have in this respect?"
