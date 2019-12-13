Lukashenko notes coordinated position of Belarus and Russia in foreign policy

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko notes the coordinated position of Belarus and Russia in foreign policy. He said this at the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, BelTA reports.

"As for any problematic issues, our Foreign Ministries, foreign policy and our work on international platforms, in organizations from the UN to the unfortunate OSCE, we have absolutely no problems. We have an absolutely identical agenda. We speak on major issues from the same positions. And Russia can always count on the support of Belarus on those issues where we are able to provide it. I thank you once again for always providing us with appropriate support," the President said.