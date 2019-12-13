3.42 RUB
Lukashenko notes coordinated position of Belarus and Russia in foreign policy
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko notes the coordinated position of Belarus and Russia in foreign policy. He said this at the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, BelTA reports.
"As for any problematic issues, our Foreign Ministries, foreign policy and our work on international platforms, in organizations from the UN to the unfortunate OSCE, we have absolutely no problems. We have an absolutely identical agenda. We speak on major issues from the same positions. And Russia can always count on the support of Belarus on those issues where we are able to provide it. I thank you once again for always providing us with appropriate support," the President said.
In turn, Sergei Lavrov emphasized that the foreign ministries are trying to fulfill the strategic tasks set by the presidents of Belarus and Russia in the sphere of foreign policy as effectively as possible. "We should build our foreign policy activities in such a way as to provide diplomatic support for integration processes," he said. - Yesterday we signed a special statement to this effect, which will direct us to always keep in mind not only the interests of Belarus and Russia separately, but also the interests of the Union State when strengthening coordination," the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized.
