3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Lukashenko signs law on Belarus' accession to 22 international treaties within SCO
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed the law on Belarus' accession to international treaties within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The document was posted on July 13 on the National Legal Internet Portal, BelTA informs.
According to the law, Belarus joins 22 international treaties as part of the process of obtaining the status of the SCO member-state. Among them are the SCO Charter, the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism, the agreement on the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, the Convention on Privileges and Immunities of the SCO, agreements on cooperation in combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, cooperation in identifying and blocking channels of entry of persons involved in terrorist, separatist and extremist activities. The package of documents also includes agreements on the procedure for organizing and holding joint anti-terrorist events and exercises, on holding joint military exercises, on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security, on cooperation in providing assistance in dealing with emergency situations, as well as the SCO conventions against terrorism, on countering extremism, and an agreement on long-term good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation of the SCO member states.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All