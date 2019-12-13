Lukashenko signs law on Belarus' accession to 22 international treaties within SCO

According to the law, Belarus joins 22 international treaties as part of the process of obtaining the status of the SCO member-state. Among them are the SCO Charter, the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism, the agreement on the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, the Convention on Privileges and Immunities of the SCO, agreements on cooperation in combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, cooperation in identifying and blocking channels of entry of persons involved in terrorist, separatist and extremist activities. The package of documents also includes agreements on the procedure for organizing and holding joint anti-terrorist events and exercises, on holding joint military exercises, on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security, on cooperation in providing assistance in dealing with emergency situations, as well as the SCO conventions against terrorism, on countering extremism, and an agreement on long-term good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation of the SCO member states.