Lukashenko arrives in Russia on working visit

Alexander Lukashenko has arrived on a working visit to Russia. Negotiations with Vladimir Putin are planned to be held in Moscow today. The Heads of State will discuss a wide range of issues at their meeting including joint efforts to protect the national interests of Belarus and Russia.

All