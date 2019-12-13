PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko flies to Moscow for CSTO anniversary summit

Protection against external threats, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, and the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border after the withdrawal of the US troops. In about an hour, the summit of the CSTO leaders will begin in Moscow. The President of Belarus will also participate in the event. The Forge No. 1 has already arrived in the Russian capital.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All